We suspected that this news would break sooner or later and here we are.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers according to a report in PageSix. We got the suspicion that something in the water wasn’t clean following reports that Tom Brady had missed significant time at training camp due to “personal reasons”. When asked about his time away at a press conference, TB12 said the following.

In light of this new report, it sounds like the “s#!t going on” was Gisele putting everything Tom owns in a box to the left. While absolutely nothing has been confirmed on our end, it stands to reason that the richer-than-him supermodel, mom, and entrepreneur was none-too-pleased with Thomas after he vowed to retire from football, retired from football, then unretired and returned to football. Word has been out for years now that Gisele was ready for Tom to be home and be a “regular dad” and husband.

No dice. Word is that an “epic fight” ensued following Brady’s surprising return to the game and Gisele took her talents from Tampa Bay to Costa Rica. You never want you wife to leave but you damn sure don’t want you internationally drooled-over supermodel wife to leave AND go to Costa Rica.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Despite the privacy that both Tom and Gisele would probably prefer, when an all-time great sports star and his legendary wife call it quits, it tends to be news. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1pm this Sunday afternoon. It will be interesting to see how this news and the domestic turmoil will affect Brady on the field.