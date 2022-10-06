Bossip Video

We are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season and the messiness is already peaking!

Late last night, news broke that Draymond Green had been involved in a physical altercation with his Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Subsequent reports stated that Draymond was embarrassed and had to eat crow as a result of his behavior.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Green “forcefully struck” Poole and that the two are known to get into heated arguments but the Warriors brass is very concerned about this latest incident of tempers flaring. The team has not issued a statement on the fight but we feel confident that something will come out before the close of business today. We’re also not 100% sure how this fight started but #NBATwitter is spinning the rumor mill faster than a Peloton.

Per usual, the internet is teeming with jokes.

LOTS of jokes!

They will never, ever, ever run out of jokes.

It’s a wonder that this team has managed to keep the core unit intact all these years. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are either the most patient men in the history of human existence or they REALLY want to win NBA championships and know that they need Draymond to do it.

Oh, by the way, the Warriors play the Lakers on opening night at 10pm PST. Get your popcorn ready!