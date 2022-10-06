‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Brittany Finds Evidence Marcelino Has Been Cheating

This season of “Life After Lockup,” Marcelino has broken our hearts more than just about anybody.

We wish we could say differently about Friday’s upcoming episode of “Life After Lockup,” but we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the show and it’s a real heartbreaker.

In the clip below Brittany gets a call from her old bunkie Sascha. Sascha and Brittany talk on the phone about Marcelino’s recent behavior and Brittany describes the evidence she found that points to him cheating.

Check out the clip below:

Play

SMH. Not this man getting fresh for some paid play… We can’t even believe it. And it definitely makes it ten times worse that this is just how he acts on a regular Thursday after dinner. Imagine what goes on when he and Brittany actually have a fight!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — it’s so hard to see Brittany and Marcelino having these kind of issues after so many years. They’re an OG couple and it’s absolutely WILD that after Brittany completely got her act together, Marcelino is repaying her by completely disrespecting her.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brittany makes a shocking discovery about Marcelino’s behavior. Meanwhile, Chazz is fed up with Branwin.

Ladies, do you think it’s time for Brittany to give Marcelino the boot? Or should she show him what she’s discovered thus far?

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs tomorrow, Friday, October 7th at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?