‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Brittany Catches Marcelino In Another Lie

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” is just a little more than 24 hours away and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Brittany is away on a girls trip but before she can even have fun with her friends, she discovers that Marcelino is lying about his whereabouts. Caught in a lie, Marcelino refuses to tell Brittany where he’s been all evening. She gives him the ultimatum to tell her his whereabouts or the relationship is over. Watch the clip to see what happens.





Wow. Sis said she is done, and we can’t say that we blame her. It’s kind of wild considering that we’ve been watching Brittany and Marcelino for YEARS and originally she was the one with so many red flags and potential issues and now HE’s acting really out of pocket. We definitely have to tune in to see if there’s any hope for them. We really need Marce to get his life together and stop acting like an a**.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, August 26 at 9pm EST on WeTV