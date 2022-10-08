Bossip Video

Taylour Paige is a married woman, turning her birthday into an even more important milestone with the help of her now-husband.

On Wednesday, October 5, the actress got married to fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The couple was joined by friends and family for the special occasion, which took place on Paige’s 32nd birthday.

Fans got to catch a peek at Taylour’s dress thanks to her Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, who shared pictures to social media of Paige wearing a gorgeous white fishtail gown and a braided hairstyle.

“She is good,” he captioned the photos, which also showed Paige carrying a bouquet of white and yellow flowers.

Starchild went with a dark tuxedo and bow tie, which he paired with a black hat. The couple stood in front of a giant wall covered in flowers as they said their “I do’s,” with photos from the nuptials showing friends and family eagerly catching the sweet moment with their phones.