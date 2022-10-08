Taylour Paige is a married woman, turning her birthday into an even more important milestone with the help of her now-husband.
On Wednesday, October 5, the actress got married to fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The couple was joined by friends and family for the special occasion, which took place on Paige’s 32nd birthday.
Fans got to catch a peek at Taylour’s dress thanks to her Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, who shared pictures to social media of Paige wearing a gorgeous white fishtail gown and a braided hairstyle.
“She is good,” he captioned the photos, which also showed Paige carrying a bouquet of white and yellow flowers.
Starchild went with a dark tuxedo and bow tie, which he paired with a black hat. The couple stood in front of a giant wall covered in flowers as they said their “I do’s,” with photos from the nuptials showing friends and family eagerly catching the sweet moment with their phones.
This wedding might come as a surprise to fans as Paige only announced the new man in her life very recently. The Zola star first hinted at her boo onSeptember 19, when she posted a photo to Instagram that displayed a large Tiffany & Co. diamond ring on her finger.
“Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too,” she captioned the post.
How long the pair has been dating is unknown, but judging from her caption, it looks like they went from strangers to married in a very short time. When you know, you know.
Congrats to the happy couple!
