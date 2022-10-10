Bossip Video

What was it that John Mayer said? Fathers be good to your daughters. Well, fathers should probably make sure they’re good to their daughter’s mothers too.

Fabolous Celebrates Daughter Journey’s 2nd Birthday

Fabolous posted a precious photo of his daughter Journey Isabella Monday to celebrate her second birthday…

Fab captioned the image with the following message:

I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been..

Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love.

Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020 Happy Bday Journey Jackson 🎈

@journeyisabella_ 🖤

As sweet as it may have seen, Journey’s big sis had some words for her mom’s ex in the comments:

Taina Williams took to Fab’s comments section noting:

😂😂😂 this post is hilarious …… “Might not know when you going thru it , but you’ll get it at the end” Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet

Whew! She said a mouthful. So, while most of the world may not have noticed Fab and Emily B quietly splitting — it sounds like it hasn’t been the most amicable affair. If Taina’s comments are true, it sounds like allegedly Fab hasn’t been providing physically or financially for his family.

Do you think Taina was justified to air out the family business? Will Fab step up and provide for Journey and Emily now that the public is aware of the situation?

Mom’s how would you handle the situation? Dads and stepdads, what would you do? Fab was a father to Taina for most of her life, but she’s clearly seen enough that she wants to stick up for her mom now. Is this situation reparable? We sure hope so — considering Journey is just 2 today and Fab and Taina have a long time to be co-parents still.