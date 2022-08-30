Offset, Fabolous, Shenseea, Victor Cruz & More Attend DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Album Release Party

God did!

DJ Khaled celebrated his latest star-studded project ‘God Did’ with an epic album release party that brought together Offset, Fabolous, Shenseea, Victor Cruz, Dave East, and more for good vibes (and quality content) in NYC.

Other notable guests included British Rap star Giggs, blingy Bishop Lamor Whithead, and famed Kanye friend/documentarian Coodie.

Peep all of the selects below:

The buzzy bash complemented Khaled’s star-powered new album featuring everybody and their mama’s mama including Jay Z, Drake, Kanye, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and many more.

Setting the tone was lead single “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby in the latest of their buzzworthy collabs.

Peep the video below:

Play

So far in 2022, the lovable DJ has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and made headlines with an appearance at the Oscars where he opened up the show.

He also ignited the NBA All-Star halftime show with a star-studded performance, served as a presenter, twice, at the Billboard Music Awards, and recently stirred up loud whispers with recent comments about a potential Verzuz against DJ Drama.