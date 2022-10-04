Bossip Video

Kanye West responded to backlash over his YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt with a bold statement about the BLM movement.

Yesterday Kanye West returned to Paris to present his latest collection YZY SZN 9. The show was streamed live on YouTube and started late but Kanye West opened the show by talking to those in attendance.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” said Kanye before saying that he and those in attendance “are the new fashion houses.”

After Ye spoke to the crowd, the Donda Choir sang before models including Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley debuted the new collection.

After the show, instead of talking about the clothes and new 3D-printed boots, everyone was stuck on a t-shirt that Kanye wore. Ye sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt that got the Internet talking and throwing out opinions left and right.

Kanye West Responds To “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt Backlash, Says “Black Lives Matter” Was A Scam

Ye hit Instagram bright and early on Tuesday to offer his opinion on the reactions to YZY SZN 9. His response was short and sweet; “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

By “scam”, he is referencing the organization’s alleged misappropriation of funds to buy real estate.

In a later post, Ye posed the question about why fashion writers and others in the fashion media aren’t talking about how the show started late or the clothes.

SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE “PRINCIPAL(S)” OFFICE CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE

Also, the post reaffirms another key part of Ye’s pre-show speech that Bernard Arnault is his new Drake and he’s heading to war with him.