Twitter Reacts To Cynthia Bailey Splitting From Husband Mike Hill
Here’s What Happened When Cynthia Bailey & Husband Mike Hill Confirmed Their Split
That was fast!
Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Splits From Mike Hill After 2 Years Of Marriage
Everyone’s buzzing over reports that ‘RHOA’ alum Cynthia Bailey, 55, split from her husband Mike Hill, 52, after two years of marriage.
According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and sports anchor have reportedly been “separated for a while now” and everything between the pair is said to be “amicable.”
The publication also reported that they have already filed for divorce.
“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out,” the source said.
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Confirm Split In Exclusive Joint Statement
A day after divorce rumors swirled across social media, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirmed their split in an exclusive statement to ET.
“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared in an exclusive joint statement. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends.
We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”
This comes after fans suspected trouble in paradise when Cynthia dropped Hill’s last name on her Instagram around their two-year anniversary.
Guys did Cynthia and Mike split up? She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram…..
— 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Trehugger19) October 10, 2022
The two were engaged in 2018 and wed in October 2020 in a lavish Georgia wedding with 250 guests as part of Bailey’s ‘RHOA’ sendoff after 11 seasons with the franchise.
Are you surprised that Cynthia and Mike are divorcing? If not, why? Do you think Cynthia will return to ‘RHOA?’ Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their split on the flip.
Cynthia Bailey divorcing Mike Hill party #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Bshuzd2Tsq
— Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) October 9, 2022
If Cynthia Bailey doesn’t do anything else, sis is going to throw a lavish wedding and be married for 6 weeks.
Unfortunate.
— Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) October 11, 2022
Cynthia Bailey at this point just need to get back with her fine ass baby daddy Leon pic.twitter.com/YYYx0ncMkD
— Terrean ✨🎭 (@HomieSayWHAAAAA) October 10, 2022
Aww Cynthia Bailey getting a divorce from Mike Hill wouldn’t surprise me at all. pic.twitter.com/oc66rgOja3
— △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ 9¾ (@_urbandanie_) October 11, 2022
Cynthia Bailey officially filed for divorce from Mike Hill #rhoa pic.twitter.com/ZuLpU8Ql37
— Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) October 11, 2022
None of these niggas good enough for Cynthia Bailey. She just need to be outside like Traci Ellis Ross. Fuck these niggas, auntie.
— Is that Bernard???? (@KeiaBeiaMac) October 11, 2022
If Cynthia Bailey don’t do nothing else, she gon leave her nigga
— TheFineAuthor (@TheFineAuthor_) October 11, 2022
If it’s true that Mike Hill cheated on Cynthia Bailey, then I am convinced that man is Gay. He says he’s cheated on EVERY woman he’s been with. Clearly women do not fulfill you, and you are cheating to mask it. #RHOA
— Hi Kandi Yams (@bravobravobrav0) October 11, 2022
men out here cheating on cynthia bailey and you still think you’re gonna find a man that’s loyal smh pic.twitter.com/9OYDP7l8ds
— hot girl spring summer september (@glittercowboyyy) October 10, 2022
