Here’s What Happened When Cynthia Bailey & Husband Mike Hill Confirmed Their Split

Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Splits From Mike Hill After 2 Years Of Marriage

Everyone’s buzzing over reports that ‘RHOA’ alum Cynthia Bailey, 55, split from her husband Mike Hill, 52, after two years of marriage.

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and sports anchor have reportedly been “separated for a while now” and everything between the pair is said to be “amicable.”

The publication also reported that they have already filed for divorce.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out,” the source said.

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Confirm Split In Exclusive Joint Statement

A day after divorce rumors swirled across social media, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirmed their split in an exclusive statement to ET.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared in an exclusive joint statement. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

This comes after fans suspected trouble in paradise when Cynthia dropped Hill’s last name on her Instagram around their two-year anniversary.

Guys did Cynthia and Mike split up? She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram….. — 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Trehugger19) October 10, 2022

The two were engaged in 2018 and wed in October 2020 in a lavish Georgia wedding with 250 guests as part of Bailey’s ‘RHOA’ sendoff after 11 seasons with the franchise.

