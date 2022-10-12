Hottie Spotting: Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts That Bawwwdy In NYC Ahead Of Doing Double Duty For ‘SNL’

The Hottie has landed… Megan The Stallion was photographed flaunting that body-ody-ody in NYC this week ahead of her doing double duty as host and musical guest for “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday, October 15.

Megan Thee Stallion Shares First Look AT ‘SNL’ Guest Appearance

Tuesday Megan was photographed in a curve-hugging sweater set as she arrived at a ‘SNL’ cast and crew dinner.

Baby girl looks so good in brown. And those big beautiful bouncy curls!

Sis was giving all the angles. We love it. Which is your favorite shot from Meg’s night out?

The popular late-night variety show released a clip for one of Meg’s skits Wednesday. The clip features Megan and ‘SNL’ actress Sarah Squirm, with Sarah surprising Megan by popping in on her in the green groom. Plot twist though — Sarah’s not wearing any clothes! And it turns out she’s been walking around bucky nekked all day and Meg is the first to point out that her WAP is on display. Check it out below:

LMAO @ DAB instead of WAP. Do you think Megan’s ‘SNL’ appearance will be a hit?

SNL has been heavily promoting the episode and we can’t say that we blame them!

Viewership should definitely be up for Megan’s appearance.