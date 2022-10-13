Bossip Video

The photographer pushed by Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams presses charges and visits a hospital for injuries.

With Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders earlier this year the Raiders were thought to be the team to watch in the NFL. However with the season underway that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Raiders are now 1-4 after a last-minute loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

In the aftermath of the loss, Raiders player Davante Adams shoved a photographer on the way to the locker room. While he was apologetic in his post-game interview, Twitter turned into personal injury lawyers and urged the photographer to sue.

While Twitter was throwing out advice for the photographer the guy didn’t need it as he promptly walked to the police in Arrowhead stadium.

Photographer Ryan Zebley claimed that he suffered multiple “non-life threatening” injuries and was transported to the hospital. According to TMZ, Zebley then went on to press charges.

Kansas City Municipal records show Adams received a citation yesterday for the shove.

It will be hard to deny any part of the altercation as it was filmed in 8K but hopefully, Adams and Zebley can work this out privately.