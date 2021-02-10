Bossip Video

Kansas City Chiefs have suspended linebacker coach Britt Reid while police investigate his role in a 3-car accident that left one 5-year-old-girl in the hospital fighting for her life.

While the Kansas City Chiefs were in Miami handling their task of playing in Super Bowl LV, their linebacker coach, Britt Reid, was noticeably absent.

Reid was involved in a 3 car accident on Thursday night that left 5-year-old Ariel Young in the hospital fighting for her life. Ariel is suffering from major brain damage as well as swelling and internal bleeding from the wreck and has yet to wake up. To make matters worse, Reid has admitted to consuming a few drinks of alcohol and Adderall before the crash happened. The Chiefs acted swiftly and have placed Reid on administrative leave while all the facts are being gathered in the police investigation.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,” the team said in a statement. “Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

The Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is the father of Britt Reid, made sure to address the situation during his press interviews after losing Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

“My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, particularly the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life.”

