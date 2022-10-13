Bossip Video

A comedian recently announced the unfortunate passing of his father who was mentioned numerous times in his standup routines.

Kevin Hart shared on Thursday that his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon, passed away. He was 73.

Hart,43, announced the devastating news on Instagram where he paid tribute to his late father via family photos while vowing to make him proud. He also asked his dad to give a hug to his late mother Nancy, who passed away in 2007 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

“RIP to one of the most real & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” wrote Hart. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you 😢💪🏾🙏🏾 We will all make you proud….

Just before the tribute post, Kevin shared a picture of himself alongside his father that he captioned; “RIP spoon …..😢🙏🏾”

A cause of death has not been announced.

Back in 2019, Hart posted a clip from his “Don’t F***k This Up” Netflix special regarding his father’s health problems. He noted that his father was a cancer survivor but was diagnosed with COPD, a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.

“My dad had lung cancer, overcame that, and I suppose now he has what they call COPD, It affects his breathing.”

In the clip, Kevin’s dad also spoke highly of him.

“I love my boy,” said Witherspoon. “He loves his family. Not just his immediate family, he love all his family. I’m proud of what he’s become.”

R.I.P. Henry Witherspoon.