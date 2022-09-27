Bossip Video

During his interview on Drink Champs, Kevin Hart gave his opinion on Will Smith’s Oscar slap and showed his appreciation for Will.

In the months following Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap that left everyone speechless, it still feels like the slap is a main topic of conversation. Also, it seems to be a topic that still hasn’t left the podcast cycle. Recently Kevin Hart joined N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on Drink Champs and of course, the topic of Will Smith came up. After being on the road with Chris Rock where he joked about the matter, Kevin was more serious on the podcast and gave Will his appreciation.

Kevin Hart Shows His Apprecations For Will Smith, Says “The World Should Step Out of it and Let Them Recover” From The Situation

While on Drink Champs, Kevin Hart gave Will Smith his flowers and reminded us of the path he paved for African-Americans in entertainment.

Will Smith is the reason why the idea of African Americans attached to global IP is normal. Studios took the gamble on more leads of color because of the work that Will Smith, Denzel were doing in the beginning, right?” he exclaimed. “You need the faces that are giving the universal return. So I’m not gonna sh*t on Will and act like he hasn’t been, and wasn’t, that guy.” Hart continued, “And people make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to f**kin’ recover. … And that this is no longer the world’s problem, it’s Will and Chris’s problem. Let them deal with that. The world should step out of it and let them recover.”

Hopefully, Will Smith and Chris Rock can come together and talk it out soon but from the looks, it might be a while before its time for them to do so.

You can watch the entire episode of Drink Champs below.