The Internet is buzzing after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had an explosive moment centered around racist bot buying that spiraled into housewives “Karenly” commenting on the matter.

After Garcelle Beauvais pleaded for trolls to stop attacking her 14-year-old son Jax with negative and racist comments back in August, the shocking moment was discussed during this week’s #RHOBH reunion.

As previously reported Jax posted screenshots of racist remarks and comments he received that centered around him and Garcelle needing to “worry about” his older brother Oliver who admittedly had substance abuse issues.

According to Beauvais, the trolls didn’t stop there however, they also sent her son naked pictures of her from her Playboy spread, and left a particularly cruel comment that referenced George Floyd’s death.

“It was the most cruel thing that anybody could do to a child,” said Beauvais during the reunion. “It was really cruel. It was his first week of high school and my Playboy pictures were sent to him. It hurt a lot. The one that really affected us all was someone saying, ‘If it wasn’t for your white daddy, you would have a knee on your neck.’ I’m trying to hold it together. That’s really hard.”

On Wednesday’s episode of the #RHOBH Reunion, Andy Cohen brought up the “racist and unsettling” attacks that Garcelle’s son faced on social media and addressed ongoing rumors that someone in the cast paid for bots to target Jax.

Housewife Garcelle Beauvais admitted that she thought that was the case.

“If I’m going to be honest, I did, absolutely,” said Beauvais. “I don’t know for a fact that they would have said that, but I think maybe purchasing the bots,” she revealed. “It felt to me like a pattern of attacking my children. To me, it felt like I wasn’t wanted on the show, so this is a way to get me out. Because if you attack my children, most likely I will leave. That’s why I felt that way. I do have an investigation going on.”

Later in the reunion when Diana Jenkins joined virtually, Garcelle made it clear that she thought the bots were bought by Jenkins in particular.

When Andy Cohen asked Beauvais if she thought Jenkins was involved with the trolls, she confirmed that she did.

“Yeah, I did if I am going to be honest I did think she was behind it, absolutely,” said Garcelle, 55. “I don’t know how evil I must appear that you would even consider that I would do that to Jax,” said Diana, 48. “You must have a low opinion of me if you think I would bully a 14-year-old child.”

Garcelle’s statement came after several #RHOBH watchers noticed that the trolls were in support of the star and “conveniently” appeared after Jenkins and Beauvais had a feud on the show.

Beauvais went to say that Jenkins also sent her a “threatening text” that urged her to tell Jax to block out her name in the George Floyd/knee-on-neck comment that included a line saying; “Leave Diana alone.”

“He’s 14 years old. He’s not thinking, ‘Let me take out Diana’s name, so she’s not implicated,'” Garcelle responded while Diana continued saying that she wanted to “protect all families.” “So Diana thinks we should have taken her name out. When Jax received that, he wasn’t thinking about protecting anybody but himself.”

That somehow prompted Kyle Richards to chime in and say that Diana wanted her to delete the post and repost it with her name penciled out.

Diana agreed that that’s exactly what she wanted to happen—-and that sent Garcelle through the roof.

“Are you kidding me? So you want, in the middle of me trying to protect my child, I have to then come and save all you?!” she exclaimed. “This is outrageous. That’s outrageous to me.”

Viewers highlighted the moment on Twitter and accused the ladies of acting like Karens.

Jenkins has vehemently denied being behind the bots and TMZ reports that a judge granted her the ability to subpoena Meta, so she can “hopefully” identify the user who targeted Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

As for the “threatening text” that Beauvais brought up, Jenkins downplayed it and tried to say that it wasn’t a real threat like the death threats “her family has received in her country.”

“A threat is a threat,” Garcelle said. “No, Garcelle, a threat is not a threat,” Diana said. “I have a murder in my family. My family has been murdered. Murder is murder and when somebody tells you they are going to stab your son or daughter with a knife that’s a threat. And it’s not a cease and desist.”

TooFab reports that the threat in question read;

“Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me. I guess by making [Sheree Zampino] take down my birthday post you wanted to solidify me as racist and actually ruin my life.”

What do YOU think about Garcelle Beauvais accusing Diana Jenkins of hiring bots to commit the Jax attack?