‘Life After Lockup’: Brittany Goes OFF On Marcelino, ‘You’re A Cheater… A Liar… I HATE You!’

Go OFF sis! Brittany said not today Satan…

Brittany Justifiably Drags Marcelino After He Offers A Weak Apology

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode from our favorite guilty pleasure TV franchise. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode where Brittany confronts Marcelino about his cheating culminating in a very emotional and angry interaction.

Check out the clip below:

Play

WOW. She said go back to being miserable like you were when I found you! Brittany is not the one NOR the two. Why is his finsta account @MrMeekMill45 though??? We are WEAK!

Marcelino should have just come all the way clean from get because Brittany had ALL of the receipts. He really tried to say he hasn’t cheated on her. Is there anyone out there who believes him? She’s got evidence of him sexting with multiple women, communicating with his ex and then disappearing for hours at a time with zero explanation as to where he’s been.

All we know THIS needs to be Exhibit A for any woman being disrespected by their partner.

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s episode:

Brittany lashes out after she confronts Marcelino. Meanwhile, Sara faces off with Destinie, and chance gets the results of his paternity test.

A brand new episode of ‘Life After Lockup’ airs Friday, October 14th at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV.

Do you think there is any way Marcelino can still redeem himself? Brittany and their kids deserve so much better!