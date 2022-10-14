Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. has broken his silence on a potential Los Angeles Rams return and he’s sharing shocking details about allegedly receiving the “lowest of low” offers.

Back in February, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI after being the difference maker in the game. Since then he has had surgery and has been rehabbing his knee while Rams fans question when he will return.

The Rams revealed his locker is still in place at SoFi stadium hinting at a smooth return to the team. In the off-season, the Rams spent so much money that fans started to question what in the world the teams would be able to offer the NFL baller. Well, Odell finally broke his silence and told us what their initial offer looked like and showed that his negotiations with the team have been surprisingly rocky.

Odell Beckham Jr. Blast The Rams Offer For Him To Return To The Team

On October 12, Odell Beckham Jr. decided to respond to tweets about his future and made it known that a Rams return isn’t likely. According to Beckham, the team offered him the “lowest of low offers.”

It’s insane to think that the Rams lowballed the person who helped them make it to the post-season as champions and damage control has since commenced.

In response to Odell’s tweets, Rams head coach Sean McVay kept it classy and hinted that a final offer hasn’t been made just yet.

“I love Odell, we have constant dialogue,” McVay said. “I think he also knows that certainly, I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us. I’m not familiar with exactly what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time. But love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.”

The Rams are 2-3 and could use Odell but every team regardless of their record is seeking a game-changing player like him.