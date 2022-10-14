Play On, Playette! Garcelle Beauvais Recalls Accidentally Double Booking Dates With Eddie Murphy And Another Guy!

Between her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and co-hosting on “The Real,” we’ve learned that Garcelle Beauvais has truly LIVED!

Garcelle Beauvais Featured On Upcoming Episode Of TV One “UNCENSORED”

The next installment of TV One’s “UNCENSORED” will feature actress, model and TV personality, Garcelle Beauvais. The series is known for exploring the lives of popular celebrities and personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their successes and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers.

Garcelle Beauvais is best known for her role as Fancy on the hit sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show.” She’s getting uncensored to talk about her journey to a life of modeling, acting, and chasing her wildest dreams.

Plenty of those dreams came true too! In the clip below, Garcelle talks about dating Eddie Murphy off and on for a year after they both starred in “Coming To America.”

Check out the clip below:

Sounds like Garcelle was really in high demand. Ladies, have you ever accidentally double booked a date? How would you get out of it?

UNCENSORED: GARCELLE BEAUVAIS airs Sunday, October 16th at 10/9c on TV One.