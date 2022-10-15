Bossip Video

Our billionaire bae, Rihanna, is back with the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 featuring her Savage X Fenty collection.

Our good sis recently blessed us with a sexy teaser video on Instagram letting it be known that it’s all going down on November 9th. With over 4 million likes, the video showed Rih Rih playfully posing in just undies and a matching hoodie from Fenty x Savage’s new lounge line. She captioned the video, “thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge.”

The fashion experience will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the music and fashion icon and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Just as in past years the show will feature a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music and will also show Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Of course, Rihanna served as both creative director and executive producer of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Make sure to get your coins ready because the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. According to the press release, the collection is an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for everyBODY.

Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL. Customers can visit the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty for more information.

Outside of Savage X Fenty, Rihanna is prepping for the Super Bowl and has been spotted out on regular trips to the music studio so maybe the Navy will receive new music before her big performance in February.

Fans are also anticipating receiving any new information about Rihanna’s son. She gave birth to the baby boy four months ago and he is Rihanna’s and A$AP Rocky’s first child together. She spoke with Vogue about becoming a new mom and taking on this beautiful role of motherhood.

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them,” she said. “And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

She also detailed her relationship with her long-term boyfriend A$AP.

“There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls***, it’s just us living,” she said of their bond. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.” “What I love the most about us?” Rihanna said. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

Will you be tuned into the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4? Are you copping any new pieces for the holidays coming up? Let us know below!