Here’s What Happened After Bumbling Baller Herschel Walker Brandished A Bogus Badge During Georgia Senate Debate

Well, this is just preposterous—and prop-posterous!

What’s scarier than Herschel Walker with a badge (and gun)? Herschel Walker with a U.S. Senate seat and on Friday, his long-awaited face-off with Sen. Raphael Warnock gave Georgia voters a hilariously unhinged preview of both.

The debate tackled difficult issues like raising the minimum wage during rampant price-gouging, reproductive rights, and Walker’s status as a “Special Deputy.” NewsOne reports the moderator scolded the Republican nominee for brandishing a “prop” badge during the debate.

Warnock eloquently balanced concerns about supporting the police while holding them accountable for misconduct. In response to questionable claims that he lowered police morale and enrollment, Warnock fired his best zinger about Walker’s “problem with the truth.”

“One thing I have not done — I have never pretended to be a police officer. And I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” Warnock said to his loudest cheers of the night.

Without skipping a beat, Walker pulled out a “prop” badge to double down on his widely debunked background in law enforcement.

“I am work with many police officers,” Walker said, proudly holding the badge like a big joker.

Walker’s History Of False Cop Claims

In August, NewsOne covered some of Walker’s fact-checked law enforcement lies. The football legend previously said he’s “proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years.”

In reality, Walker’s honorary certificate holds as much weight as receiving a crown from Burger King but that didn’t stop him from fronting for a crowd of U.S. Army members.

“I worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun. I put this gun in my holster and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill this dude,'” he bragged at an Army suicide prevention event in 2013, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In 2017, Walker said, “I work with the Cobb County Police Department, and I’ve been in criminal justice all my life.”

“It gives you absolutely no law enforcement authority. It’s like a junior ranger badge,” said former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan about the “honorary deputy” status.

The “political token” isn’t good for much more than getting out of a traffic ticket. The Cobb County Sheriff’s office confirmed they have no records of Walker ever actually working for them. By 2019, the Heisman Trophy winner leveled up to the feds, claiming he was also an honorary agent.

“I worked for law enforcement, y’all didn’t know that either? I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?” Walker said to an auditorium of soldiers.

Does he know that “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” has a lot more steps in the middle when you’re joining these agencies? The bar for cop recruits is obviously too low, but not that low.

Walker’s McLovin-level credentials and top-flight security fables stole the show during Friday’s debate, however, it’s important to remember that he didn’t have a plan or policy for any serious issues facing Georgia voters.

While laughing at the hilarious badge memes, remember that Walker has the same machine behind him as Trump. The risk of Walker winning after blatant election tampering from his party, in Georgia specifically, is no laughing matter.