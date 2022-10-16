Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”

Hours before the ceremony Red took his followers down memory lane and penned a sweet message to his soon to be wife on Instagram.

2016 where it all started, now we here. Mrs Rushing Let’s Do It!!! #RushingDownTheAisle

Toya responded back in the comments, “I’m so ready to be your wife Mr. Rushing❤️.”

Some of the guests in attendance were Monica, Tiny Harris, Yandy Smith, Porsha Williams, Letoya Luckett, Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda and of course her baby girl Reginae Carter.

Monyetta Shaw wrote, “Congratulations on your beautiful union @mrrushlife & @toyajohnson 💍🎉❤️ Love is such an amazing thing!! I’m so happy for you two!

My friend had her fairytale wedding and it was AMAZING! May God continue to bless your family! #rushingdowntheaisle #TheRushings”

Rasheeda wrote, “Truly an honor to be apart of this moment! @toyajohnson @mrrushlife We love you guys! #congratulations #mr&mrsrushing such a magical night……#weup #lovewins”

Reginae took to Instagram as well to pen a sweet message to her mom and now stepdad, “Congrats to my Mom And Red🥰 I love y’all so much !! Most beautiful wedding ever! P.s. I caught the Bouquet 😅😛.”

She also made sure to point out that she did indeed catch the bouquet and shared moments from the wedding where she and her new boo, Armon Warren, were all smiles on the dance floor.

Just recently, the Rushings appeared on the “Big Facts” podcast and discussed their early beginnings as friends and eventually a couple, running a business, and much more. The two have been dating since 2017 after meeting in Las Vegas through a mutual friend.

The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter named Reign Ryan Rushing, whom they welcomed a year into their relationship.

Red spoke on the moment when he knew Toya would eventually become his wife and the dramatic experience the couple went through that brought them closer together.

“When she lost her brothers…’cause we were just kicking it. It’s cool, I like her. You know, we getting to know each other,” Red explained. “But when she went through that, just being there with her and the time we spent after that, that’s when I was like, ‘That’s the one.’”

Toya also spoke on that time in her life as well and how Red stepped up to the plate.

“During that time, he was very on it. Red took care of it, made sure they got there. He didn’t even tell me he was coming,” she said. Came, paid his respects, and dipped and was with me. Took me away.”

Toya continued, “I was having a really hard time — I lost two brothers at the same time, so it was hard for me to just wake up in the morning…He stepped in. Just made sure I was busy all the time…We was traveling, we were doing things, and I was like, ‘He solid.’” The star noted the two had not yet made things official between them. “We were just friends,” she added. “We kicking it, getting to know each other and stuff, and then I was like, ‘He different.’” She also stated Red’s family-oriented values sealed the deal for her.

We love to see black love and see Toya bask in happiness as her fairytale ending has finally come true. We wish the couple much success and many years of love and prosperity.