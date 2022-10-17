Bossip Video

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are getting closer and closer to welcoming their first child together, and they just revealed the sex of their impending bundle of joy.

The musicians–who have been linked romantically on and off since 2016–revealed the sex of their first child together during a Thursday performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The announcement came as the couple performed their song “Moments,” when they decided to share a special moment with the LA crowd.

“L.A. make some noise,” the Detroit rapper said after rubbing his girlfriend’s stomach. They both went on to yell the words, “baby boy!”

The happy couple let us in on another special moment over the weekend as they posted photos from their baby shower, which happened earlier this month.

Jhené and Sean celebrated the approaching arrival of their little one with a NASA-themed baby shower, posting dozens of pictures from the festivities on Sunday. The couple’s closest family and friends were in attendance as they let their baby boy know how loved he already is, surrounded by blue balloons and space-themed decorations.

In the pictures, Aiko looks absolutely stunning in a frilly white dress, showing off her growing baby bump as her excitement radiates in every single snap. For his part, Sean donned a classic baby shower staple: A plaid Burberry button up. The couple also had an outfit change throughout the festivities, slipping into matching “MOM LIFE” and “DAD LIFE” varsity jackets.

“S o thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love,” Jhené wrote in the caption of one of her uploads. “What a perfect day it was!” In his post, Sean wrote, “The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy.”

Back in July, shortly after photos of Aiko with a baby bump surfaced online, the couple announced their pregnancy by sharing their first maternity shots on Instagram. Aiko, who is also a mom to a 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love with singer O’Ryan, posed nude as she cradled her stomach, with gold streaks all over her body.

Now, it’s only a matter of weeks before Jhené and Sean welcome their baby boy.