We already knew Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were a gorgeous couple, but their maternity photoshoot still has fans dropping their jaws.

It was revealed earlier this month that the longtime couple are expecting their first child together, with photos surfacing online showing them walk through Los Angeles as Aiko sported an adorable baby bump. Now, we get a better look at the singer’s belly thanks to her maternity shoot, which also features a magical picture of the pair together.

In the first photo, Aiko poses in front of the camera on her own, cradling her baby bump with golden flecks covering her chest, stomach, and hips as the galaxy lights up the photo’s back drop. In the second image, the beauty is joined by Sean, who also poses shirtless as a golden yellow and red aura surrounds their bodies.

See the gorgeous photo for yourself here.

In th e comments section of the Instagram upload, the rapper expressed his excitement for his growing crew, writing, “Thankful For My family” along with an infinity sign emoji underneath. In the comments of the singer’s other solo photo, he wrote that he “Can’t wait!” to become a father.

The Twenty88 duo’s bundle of joy marks Big Sean’s first child and Jhené Aiko’s second. She shares her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with singer O’Ryan, Omarion’s older brother.

Congratulations to the happy couple!