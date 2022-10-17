Bossip Video

Herschel Walker is a class-A clown and the fact that he’s *this* close to becoming a United States Senator is absolutely ludicrous.

This weekend, Walker and his political opponent Raphael Warnock squared off in a debate and it was every bit of the s#!t show that you would imagine. At one point, Rev. Warnock pointed to the fact that Walker has repeatedly exaggerated and lied about his law enforcement background. In response, Walker pulled out the fakest “police badge” you’ve ever seen in your life.

Walker swears up and down that this flimsy cop credential is real according to NBCNews…

That is a legit badge,” Walker said. “I carry it with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge.” Walker added that he has “badges all over, all over Georgia” and pulled out one that he said came from a sheriff in Johnson County, his home county. He acknowledged that the badge was “honorary” but insisted the badge permitted him to work alongside police.

Sure, Jan.

Also in that same NBC interview, the anti-abortion Walker gave an update to a story that BOSSIP previously posted about an abortion that he paid for back in 2009. Let him tell it, the $700 check is his, “Yes, that’s my check”, however, he didn’t know that it was going to pay for an abortion.

You want me to answer something that’s a lie, and everyone’s trying to trick me and make me respond,” Walker said at one point in the discussion. He added: “Show where I have said that this is [for] an abortion.”

Sounds like the most egregious case of plausible deniability that we’ve heard in quite some time. The polls in the Georgia Senate race are of great national interest and many of them have Warnock ahead by varying amounts.

The University of Georgia has Warnock up 3%. Quinnipiac University has the incumbent senator ahead by an even wider margin of 7%. SurveyUSA’s poll for 11Alive has Sen. Warnock up 12%

If you live in Georgia, today marks the first day that you can vote early and we highly suggest that you take advantage.