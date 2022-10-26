Bossip Video

Happy spooky season! We’ve made it through another Hot Girl and City Boy summer, the temperatures have dropped and pumpkin spice is creeping onto the menus. And for those of us who enjoy frightful fun, now’s the time for Halloween movies which often feature witchcraft and wizardry.

Black witches have often been brushed aside when discussing the most infamous sorcerers in history and according to Black witches themselves, they’re often negatively portrayed as “evil” despite Black witchcraft often being based on ancestral worship beliefs that originated in Africa. Onscreen, Black witches seemingly don’t exist and several women who actually practice rootwork and Santeria have decried that.

Thankfully, we’re beginning to see a greater representation of powerful, Black witches in TV and film.

As spooky season continues, take a look at some of our favorite Black witch portrayals in Hollywood.

Black Witches We Love In TV & Film

Marie Laveau – American Horror Story

The American Horror Story “Coven” character Marie Laveau was based loosely on a Louisiana creole herbalist and Voodoo practitioner in the 1800s. Angela Bassett gave an impressive performance as the antagonist in the series’ third season, embodying the persona of a modern-day Voodoo priestess. In a quote from episode 3, Laveau explains the power behind her magic.

“We more than just pins and dolls. Everything you got, you got from us.”

Marie Laveau fights for respect as a powerful witch while engaging in a longstanding feud with racist black magic practitioner Delphine LaLaurie.

Bonnie Bennet – The Vampire Diaries

Bonnie Bennett was a female lead in the CW sci-fi drama The Vampire Diaries, and she embodied the meaning of ancestral power. Kat Graham put on a captivating performance as a 5th-generation Bennett witch — the most powerful witch clan settled in Mystic Falls. Throughout the eight seasons, viewers watched the young Bonnie discover and strengthen her powers to save her friends.

Rochelle Zimmerman – The Craft

Could we really do a Black witch list without Rachel True’s character in The Craft? Nope!

Rachel True starred as Rochelle Zimmerman, an aspiring teenage witch seeking revenge on schoolyard bullies. Rochelle formed a coven with three other students, and they begin to practice “the craft.” However, things take a dark turn when they find they’ve got to pay a dark price for dark arts.

Vincent Griffith – Originals

As one of the few Black male witch characters in modern television, Vincent Griffith arrived on The Originals representing a long line of witches hailing from New Orleans.