BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: ‘Zola’ Is Hollywood’s Hot Girl Summer THOTTysey Gone Wrong [VIDEO]

Y’all wanna hear the story about how ‘Zola’ and “this beech” fell out?

BOSSIP editors Janeé Bolden and Dani Canada discuss viral Twitter thread turned Hollywood film ‘Zola’ in the latest episode of “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide.” The film stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough and Colman Domingo. The movie is based on real-life events described by a writer and former sex worker named A’Ziah King.

We had a great time watching and reviewing this one! Back in 2015 A’Ziah King went viral with a 148-tweet thread that told the story of a road trip she took with another exotic dancer, who she’d only recently met. The women headed south to Florida with plans of making stacks of cash dancing at a strip club in Tampa. Things took a left turn when her travel companion, who happened to be white, and her roommate allegedly decided to post a Backpage ad and turn tricks instead. That “roommate” and the travel companion’s boyfriend further complicated things to the point of no return and that’s pretty much what made the Twitter tale juicy enough to make into a movie.

Check out the full episode of “Bossip Summer Movie Guide” below:

If you couldn’t tell, we LOVED the accents! What was your favorite part of ‘ZOLA’?