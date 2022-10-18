Bossip Video

Over the past few weeks (or years, if we’re being honest) Kanye West has proven himself to be a full-blown Uncle Ruckus variant who leaves a trail of second-hand embarrassment everywhere he goes.

Between his “White Lives Matter” shirts, his blatant antisemitism, his budding house negro-mance with Candace Owens, and his plan to purchase Parler, the right-wing social media site for white nationalists who think Twitter bans are oppressing them, it’s becoming more and more evident that “Ye” is shorthand for “Ye-sir’ MAGA massa’ sir.”

But it was Yeezus’ recent comments on George Floyd during an excessively cringeworthy episode of Drink Champs that will make him the defendant in a lawsuit to be filed on behalf of Floyd’s daughter and the sole beneficiary of his estate.

According to an official release from The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law, Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, is suing Ye, “his business partners, and associates for harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress seeking $250 million dollars in damages,” after Ye perpetuated the demonstrably false claim that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, not from having a cop’s knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Each of the attorneys representing Washington laid into the rapper via the release.

Attorney Nuru Witherspoon, partner at The Witherspoon Law Group, noted that George Floyd’s daughter is being “retraumatized” by Kanye West’s comments and “he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

Witherspoon’s comments were echoed by Attorney Pat D. Dixon III and Attorney Kay Harper Williams who agreed that Kanye’s statements, “made on behalf of and for the benefit of himself, his business partners, and associates”, are incredibly harmful to George and Roxie’s daughter and damaging to the Floyd estate.



“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” said Attorney Pat D. Dixon, III, partner at Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law.



“Free Speech Rights do not include harassment, lies, misrepresentation, and the misappropriation of George Floyd’s legacy. Some words have consequences and Mr. West will be made to understand that,” said Attorney Kay Harper Williams, partner at The Witherspoon Law Group.



“As the intellectual property litigator on the team, George Floyd’s daughter’s rights will be protected and enforced through all available legal remedies,” said Attorney Roland Witherspoon, of counsel at The Witherspoon Law Group.

Silly games? Sill prizes.

Meanwhile, Candace “If Clayton Bigsby Were A Woman Who Doesn’t Look After Her Edges” Owens is out here dusting off her Law & Order degree to explain why Washington has no case.

Mind you, Kanye was citing Owens’ “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM” documentary when he made his comments.

Candace Owens Defends Kanye’s Drink Champs Comments

“George Floyd’s family didn’t even stop by his house to collect his belongings,” Owens tweeted. “They left his car and personal items abandoned in his house. Now they’re mad my documentary TELLS THE TRUTH about the fatal levels of fentanyl discovered in Floyd’s autopsy.” “I think you should consider how defamation law works in this country,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “Did you know that truth is an absolute defense against it? Did they pick up Floyd’s belongings? Did Floyd not say ‘I can’t breathe’ before he was laid on the ground? ‘Sue her!’ is not an argument.”

First of all, Owens’ legal expertise is about as real as Herschel Walker’s Chuck E. Chees-a** police badge.

Secondly, what the hell does Floyd’s family allegedly not stopping by his home to collect his belongings have to do with literally anything? Even if it’s true, what does that have to do with whether he died of fentanyl or police brutality? But really, even that’s a useless question, because the fentanyl that was in Floyd’s system—which isn’t new news, by the way—didn’t change the fact that a jury convicted Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd and a federal court found that the cops violated his civil rights.

Lastly, Candace’s weird and pointless argument that Floyd complained he couldn’t breathe before he was put on the ground is only the latest argument in the bottomless open bar of instances in which the professional MAGA mammy didn’t know what TF she was talking about.

First, there’s just no point to it since it’s completely possible for a person standing “upright” to have trouble breathing. Secondly, transcripts show that he was saying he couldn’t breathe and warning the police they were killing him throughout his arrest. Then he died. So, there’s that.

Anyway, Ye and Klandace clearly deserve each other. They’re like Batman and Robin, except they’re dark crusaders for white supremacy.

If only a lawsuit can be filed to make them GO TF AWAY!