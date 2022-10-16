Bossip Video

Kanye West joins Drink Champs once again to talk about all of his favorite subjects: Drake, Pete Davidson, Diddy & Meek Mill before going on a misinformed George Floyd rant.

After being silenced on social media by Instagram and Twitter, then having his The Shop episode pulled, Kanye West found a new platform to get off his thoughts. Ye returned to Drink Champs which airs on Diddy’s Revolt network despite the back and forth Diddy had with Ye just last week over his “White Lives Matter” tee.

As expected the interview immediately answered why Mav Carter pulled The Shop’s episode with the rapper. While talking to N.O.R.E., Kanye gave his thoughts on Jewish people and alleged that they control things. Ye still insisted that his comments aren’t offensive because black people are the real Jews.

“Jewish people have owned the black voice,” West said. “Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. I respect what the Jewish people have done, and how they brought their people together.”

Ye continued and responded to the latest episode of The Kardashians where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed that she had sex with “heroin user” [Ye’s words] Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace to “honor” her grandmother.

‘Kim is a Christian. On TMZ I just saw yesterday it said, “Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honor they grandmother. It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media. ‘So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan] ads, I’ma let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe.’

Ye also revealed he thinks Drake is the greatest rapper of all time before N.O.R.E. asked Ye about his claims Drake will “f*ck ya baby momma, momma.”

Ye hilariously responded by saying “you know what that means” and if not Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, knows what it means.

After that rant, Ye spoke directly to Meek Mill and Diddy and referred to them as “fake hard n***s. According to Kanye, he doesn’t have any celebrity friends anymore after their silence when he felt his kids were kidnapped by the Kardashians for a birthday party.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the interview is Ye repeating misinformed talking points he says he learned from Candace Owens’ George Floyd documentary. According to Ye, the documentary reveals that George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

The entire interview is available on the Revolt app.