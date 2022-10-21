For the homecoming hotties…
The largest dating app for Black singles is offering a unique way to make connections just in time for this weekend’s homecoming celebrations.
HBCU homecoming celebrations have created an annual opportunity for Black joy and Back culture to be highlighted as they bring current students, alumni, and surrounding communities together to build relationships and enjoy collegiate pride. With that in mind, BLK’s helping homecoming hotties connect more easily with their “Homecoming Mode.”
The app that recently enlisted Trina and Saucy Santana for their spicy “no voting, no vucking” campaign is announcing that users can log into their app and communicate in Homecoming Mode. This mode allows users to add an HBCU sticker to their BLK profiles to show their school pride and to indicate their school/alma mater. They can then match with other users who have also used that same HBCU profile sticker. From there, the goal is to make plans to connect in person at homecoming events.
In the spirit of keeping it BLK, the HBCU stickers were designed by Black graphic designer Sabine of Dame Design. The stickers feature HBCU catchphrases and slogans such as “Aggie Pride” for the bulldogs of North Carolina A&T and “Behold That Green and Gold” for Norfolk State University.
Homecoming season is going to be too lit this year and BLK’s homecoming feature is about to set it on fire. As previously reported in our HBCU homecoming guide, the following homecomings are this weekend;
Howard vs. Delaware State
Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State
Shaw University vs. Livingstone College
Allen University vs. Bluefield State
Morehouse College vs. Benedict College
Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern
Jackson State vs. Campbell
Southern University vs. VUL
Langston University vs. Ottawa University (AZ)
Hampton University vs. Richmond
If you haven’t already, download BLK and get your school pride stickers ready.
