BET has officially announced the reboot of their widely popular College Hill series titled College Hill: Celebrity Edition and some people think it could be a collegiate calamity.

Spearheaded by all-star TV exec Tracey Edmonds and This Way Out Media, the reimagined series will star NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey [deteriorating dust mite] Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug as they take on college campus life at Texas Southern University.

The star-studded crew will have to complete a few tough assignments while on-campus, “from internships “and “extra credit opportunities” to “group projects,” Deadline notes. In the end, viewers will see who really has what it takes to make it across the stage on graduation day. BET’s College Hill originally aired from 2004 to 2009 and followed the crazy drama-filled lives of students at HBCUs for six seasons.

Edmonds, who previously executive produced the hit BET+ show Games People Play, gushed about the big news in a statement telling fans:

“As the original creator and Executive Producer of College Hill, I am so elated to partner with Texas Southern University and be able to bring back this cherished franchise with an exciting new twist that I am sure will entertain and inspire new and old fans across the board. We intend to provide a fun but sometimes challenging journey that will show viewers it’s never too late to go back to school.”

No mention of a release date as of yet but, it looks like filming for the forthcoming reboot is underway.

On Twitter this week, @JaysRealityBlog posted a photo of NeNe, India Love, and Lamar Odom on set at Texas Southern University.

Do you think the hottie and recent TSU grad Megan Thee Stallion will make an appearance on the series too?

Following the announcement, some social media goers expressed mixed reactions to the show’s revival in particular when it came to Stacey Dash and the “college students'” ages.

Twitter Reacts To College Hill: Celebrity Edition News

One Twitter user commented:

“How are they rebooting College Hill with a cast that’s all old enough to collect social security?”

While another person chimed in:

“I can’t wait! This was one of my favorite shows!”

A few users mentioned that they were eager to hear and see what Republican Stacey Dash has to say given her spotty track record with the Black community. Let’s not forget the former actress’s brief stint as a conservative pundit with Fox News, those cringey pro-Trump rants and her disparaging remarks about BET.

“We have to make up our minds,” said Dash about the network in 2016. “Either we want to have segregation or integration, and if we don’t want segregation, then we have to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re black,” she continued. “If it were the other way around, we’d be up in arms. It’s a double standard. There shouldn’t be a black history month. We’re Americans, period.”

“Stacey Dash gonna have to answer some questions,” wrote one Black Twitter user about the pundit being cast on the show. While another person commented:

“So now Stacey Dash wants back in the community ..no thanku!”

YIKES!

Well, we will just have to see how this pans out.

What are your thoughts on the new series?

Will YOU be watching?