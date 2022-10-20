Bossip Video

Miami police have released new body camera video that shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney speaking to officers about wanting a restraining order against her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli, who she said was physically abusive, amid their alleged violent and toxic relationship.

A 911 call has also been released that includes some of Obumseli’s final words after he was fatally stabbed and Clenney apologizing saying, “Baby, I’m so sorry.”

The bodycam footage happened days before Obumseli’s death and Clenny’s attorneys believe the video is evidence that their client was the victim.

According to 7 News Miami the footage captured a City of Miami Police officer asking Courtney Clenney her first name on April 1, two days before, investigators said, she killed Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

“All of a sudden this is all happening!” Clenney said in the footage as she fought back tears. The social media influencer was frantic as she talked to officers. “I was told I was gonna get a chance to speak,” she said. “He wouldn’t leave me alone.” Clenney was crying and visibly shaken after officers were called by security from the Miami condo where she lived. “We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her,” said a security guard in the video. Officers were told Obumseli had charged her in the building’s lobby and also tried following her into the elevator. “[Clenney told her boyfriend], ‘No, I don’t want you to come in here,’” said Sabrina Puglisi, Clenney’s attorney. Speaking for the first time on camera since their client’s murder arrest, Clenney’s attorneys said she was a victim of domestic violence and that the bodycam video supports that claim. “Mr. Obumseli was the abuser,” said attorney Frank Prieto. “[He was], you know, stalking me. I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli,” Clenney is heard saying in the bodycam video.

The part about the security guard saying he saw Obumseli “charging towards” Clenney is certainly alarming and it does paint a different picture about who was the violent aggressor in this instance.

Then again, it’s arguable that, if Clenney tearfully explained her situation to the police is evidence that she was the victim, then the elevator footage that had been released in August showing her getting physical with the man she would later stab to death is also evidence that Obumseli was the victim.

Here’s more of what Clenney said to the police, according to ABC 10:

“Right now, I have not always been a victim, right now I am a freaking victim in this situation. I’m scared to go downstairs and walk my dogs,” she says in the video, before adding, “I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.” Officers checked Clenney’s apartment and Obumseli wasn’t there. They let Clenney know that if he’s been living in her apartment and has belongings there, they cannot kick him out, also informing her that she’s not being clear on what she wants. “You want this person to completely disappear from your life. At the same time, you have him here in your apartment for two months with a ton of stuff in here,” an officer says. “I know,” Clenney replied.

It should be noted here that Clenney admitted she has “not always been the victim” in volatile situations with Obumseli. That’s significant because this situation is not the situation in which anyone died, which is why it’s arguable that the new video doesn’t do anything in the way of evidence that Clenney killed Obumseli in self-defense.

Still, Clenney’s attorneys appear to be pretty convinced the video footage benefits their client, perception-wise, more than it does Obumseli.

Clenney’s Attorneys Still Say Stabbing Was Self Defense

As for the fatal stabbing that occurred two days after this incident, Clenney’s attorneys are saying what they always have—that Obumseli was attacking Clenney and their client killed him in a struggle for her own life.

“I have photographs of her injuries,” Prieto told 7 News. “She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left.”

He also suggested to NBC 6 that, in the case of the elevator incident, “the responding officers could have handled Courtney’s appeals for assistance with more sensitivity and an understanding that many victims of domestic violence are hesitant to come forward and have the police arrest their abuser.”

Courtney Clenney 911 Call Released

All of this comes amid the release of a 911 call that features Clenney apologizing while Obumseli speaks in the background.

“My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound,” says Clenney. “I’m gonna die. I can’t feel my arm,” Obumseli is heard saying. “Baby, I’m so sorry,” says Clenney.

The attorney representing Obumseli’s family said that the 911 call speaks for itself.

“It shows her state of mind,” Larry Handfield told the Miami Herald. “She’s saying she’s sorry because she’s realizing what she’s done. She’s not saying ‘I was defending myself.’”

Prosecutors say Clenney stabbed an unarmed Obumseli in the chest with a kitchen knife on Sunday, April 3, while he was unarmed. They do not believe it was self-defense because the knife “entered Christian’s chest in a downward angle to the depth of 3 inches.” She faces a second-degree murder charge.