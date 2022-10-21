Bossip Video

Yung Joc accidentally sent $1800 of his hard-earned money to the wrong Zelle account and social media showed him no mercy with their reactions.

There are numerous ways to send money these days from older companies like Paypal and Western Union, to your modern-day payment systems like Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle. The newer ones make it easier than ever to send money but if you have an issue it’s not as easy to get your money back. With Zelle in particular if you make a mistake and send it to the wrong account, then it’s gone forever and likely never coming back unless the user sends it. Recently Yung Joc learned this the hard way when he shared a recent Zelle struggle with social media.

Yung Joc Accidentally Sent $1800 To The Wrong Zelle User & Tried To Persuade Them To Return It

This week Yung Joc shared a mishap where he sent an $1800 Zelle payment to the wrong person. He also shared the texts that he sent to the Zelle user who apparently swiftly blocked him while pocketing the money.

“Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle,” Yung Joc’ asks intinally. “I don’t know you nor do you know me…Please do the right thing…God has a bigger blessing for you.” “I know you’ve blocked my number and that’s OK I just need the $1800 that was sent to your account via Zelle.”

After getting ignored Joc asked social media to help him get his money back and doxxed the receiver’s phone number. “Can y’all please call/text them and ask them to return my Lil change?” wrote Joc.

Of course, social media was no help, and immediately turned the timeline into ComicView. The jokes further prove that Joc’s money is gone forever as most people agreed that they would’ve kept the money themselves as well.