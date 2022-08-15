Bossip Video

PgLang is talking money moves…

Kendrick Lamar has finally returned to the spotlight after a five-year hiatus and is making the most of his return. He released his double-disc album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers which of course debuted at numero uno. Not even weeks later he hit the road with his pgLang family for the Big Steppers Tour and now that Kendrick is off his former label TDE, it’ll be interesting to see what he and Dave Free cook up with pgLang.

Cash App Enlist pgLang, Kenrick Lamar, Ray Dalio & Exavier TV For New AD

PgLang (n acronym for Program Language) is an American multi-disciplinary creative collective founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. The pgLang collective was launched the same month COVID-19 shut down much of the world in March of 2020 and so far we’ve seen the collective do amazing things with Baby Keem and Calvin Klein.

Pglang’s latest venture is now with Cash App.

On Monday, Kendrick Lamar tweeted a new ad for Cash App directed by pgLang featuring himself, social media personality Exavier TV, and billionaire investor Ray Dalio.

Kendrick speaks directly to the camera in the ad.

“He saved up his money to get a local barbershop,” says Kendrick about money move gone awry. ‘He then made a friendly business wager [with his friend] in hopes to secure more money for this business. But he eventually loses it all with one roll of the dice.”

You can watch the ad below.