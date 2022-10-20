Kris Jenner is opening up about what she wants to happen when she dies, hoping to give a piece of herself to each of her children to cherish forever.
On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner underwent hip replacement surgery after months of “excruciating hip pain.” Luckily, the procedure went well, but it was still a scary enough predicament that it got the 66-year-old and her daughters to revisit her final arrangement plans once she passes away.
“Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris said on a phone call with daughter Kylie Jenner as she recovered in bed beside her other daughter, Khloé Kardashian.
“That’s weird,” Kylie responded, to which Kris agreed, “It’s creepy.”
That’s when Khloé chimed in, asking her mom, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”
“That’s a great idea!” Kris responded, but Khloé shut down the idea, saying, “That’s weird.”
“No, it’s not,” Jenner told her daughter.
Khloé continued the uncomfortable conversation, saying, “I don’t even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?”
“No, Kylie doesn’t want me to be cremated,” Kris interjected.
Back on the phone, Kris asked Kylie, “Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?”
“Do you know how many kids we have?” Khloé asked. “How are we gonna … we’ll need a whole f***ing thing!”
Luckily, Kylie had another idea to combat that: “Well, I think, like, we need to say, ‘Only this many generations are allowed in here.'”
“That’s why I think if we all get cremated, you’re dust to dust. You’re one with the Earth,” Khloé said. “But if we’re all getting buried, what happens if — like, at Disneyland… I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things.”
Kris seemed to like that idea, adding: “I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn.”
“People are always like, ‘This was once an ancient burial ground,’ and then people are like, ‘Oh no, my house is haunted,'” Khloé said.
In a confessional, Kris joked: “Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It’s epic!”
We’ll have to leave it to future generations to find out how epic it really is.
