Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal is playing out on new episodes of The Kardashians, revealing even more information about his rollercoaster of a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

On Thursday’s episode of the reality series, fans discovered that Thompson secretly proposed to Kardashian in December 2020, but she rejected him. The Good American founder’s sister, Kim Kardashian, is the one who broke the news, saying Khloé never even told her family about the proposal.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim said to Khloé in a conversation. The Skims founder then recalled Tristan saying, “‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

The NBA player supposedly popped the question in December 2020, but Kardashian turned him down because she didn’t feel “proud” of his offer.

“I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” Khloé said in a confessional. “And that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.” She continued, “As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

Despite this situation playing out on The Kardashians, reports from Buzzfeed claim Tristan actually proposed to Khloé for the first time in December 2019, when they weren’t officially together.

Khloé did turn him down at the time, according to the publication, but they revisited the subject of an engagement in February 2021, and this time, she reportedly accepted.

The couple never announced their engagement, officially, but a Buzzfeed insider said that they remained engaged until Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols broke 10 months later.

So in summary, Khloé and Tristan were not only expecting a second child together but they were engaged when he fathered another child, according to Buzzfeed.