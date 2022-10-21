Babyface Celebrates New ‘Girls Night Out’ Album With Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker, Jordin Sparks & More In Hollywood

Babyface brings ’em out

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds is still slow-simmering panties as one of the greatest songwriters ever who celebrated his new R&B compilation album ‘Girls Night Out’ with a star-studded listening party in Hollywood.

Notable guests included Chris Tucker, Jordin Sparks, Baby Tate, and Kim Kardashian whose been living her best Ye-less life.

Peep all of the selects below:

A “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between,” Babyface’s latest opus ‘Girls Night Out’ features Muni Long, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Coco Jones, Doechii, and more.

‘Girls Night Out’ marks Babyface’s first project with Capitol Records that welcomed the 12-time Grammy-winner in June.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol,” he said in a statement. “They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

R&B fans got a taste of Face’s new single ‘Keeps On Fallin’ featuring Ella Mai during a standout performance at this year’s BET Awards.





Play



“Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album,” said Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group. “To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

‘Girls Night Out’ is now streaming on all platforms.