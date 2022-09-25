Bossip Video

After seeing her latest Tristan Thompson betrayal playing out on Season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian fans think the reality star might finally be moving on.

The Good American founder made her way overseas for Milan Fashion Week this weekend along with momager Kris Jenner and her nieces and nephew North, nine, Saint, six, and Chicago, four. The family is there to support Kim Kardashian’s runway show with Dolce & Gabbana in celebration of her brand new partnership with the brand.

But, while Kim was preparing for her walk down the runway, her sister was cozying up to a new man, sparking dating rumors after welcoming baby number two with Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star was spotted with Italian actor Michele Morrone, who stars in the Netflix series 365 Days. Morrone shared a picture of their encounter to his Instagram Stories, which features him snuggled up to Khloé with his arm veeery tightly wrapped around her waist.

Of course, this could just be a quick photo-op between two celebs, but given just how close these two look in the snap, fans immediately started to ship the could-be couple, hoping Kardashian finally, really, moved on from Tristan.

According to reports from Metro, Khloé and Michele ended up attending the same after-party, too, with someone taking a video of them hugging there, once again.

Are these two sparking a relationship? Only time will tell. Check out some tweets from fans down below to see just how hopeful everyone is that the Khloé/Tristan saga might finally be coming to an end.