Beyoncé Announces 2023 Renaissance Tour With $50K Ticket Auction At Star-Studded Wearable Art Gala

This is not a drill! The Queen is officially coming to a stadium near you!

Beyoncé fans are one step closer to experiencing the full vision of her hit album Renaissance live. The singer announced her upcoming tour Saturday night at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica California. Metro UK reports Beyoncé confirmed a summer 2023 Renaissance world tour by auctioning off the first tickets for $50,000.

The night was a family affair with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at Beyoncé’s side. The gala was hosted by mother and step-father Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, the founders and Co-Artistic Directors of WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater. The Wearable Arts Gala is a fundraiser for WACO’s art and mentorship programs.

“We strive to instill a strong entrepreneurial spirit in our mentees and the artists we work with. It is simply impossible to take on the meaningful work that is necessary, without exposing our community to a wide array of disciplines and cultural experiences that offer a window into what is possible,” Lawson said in a statement.

The hottest item at the charity auction was a package for the first concert tickets to the Renaissance Tour.

“Concert Ticket Package. Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyonce on her Renaissance Tour starting in the Summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the listing said.

The coveted concert tickets sold for a jaw-dropping $50,000, shocking auction host Star Jones. Beyoncé hasn’t yet released any other tour details or dates. However, the hive is always ready for their fave to change the game with another surprise release or announcement.

Dressed in a custom Gucci gown and gloves, Beyoncé lived up to the Wearable Art assignment.

Not to be outdone even by her iconic mother and grandmother, Blue Ivy stole the show again. The 10-year-old Grammy winner proved that a big philanthropic heart (and even bigger wallet) run in the family by bidding $80,000 for another item at the charity auction. Quinta Brunson captured the moment that stunned the room, including Tina and Keke Palmer.

The Wearable Art Gala’s red carpet was red hot with stars rocking fashions for the Harlem Nights theme.

Quinta was fabulous in feathers and glowing green.

Vanessa Bell Calloway was a fine fringed flapper.

Lynn Whitfield was ravishing in head-to-toe red.

Ms. Marsai Martin looked all grown up and glowed up with her jeweled corseted gown and black rose headpiece.

Kelly Rowland turned up the volume and the drama in Harlem Renaissance red.

Michelle Williams served up sultry style in Badgley Mischka.

Issa Rae sparkled in an elegant drop-waist dress.

Magic and Cookie Johnson understood the Prohibition-era mission.

Tyler Perry came dressed to the Harlem Nights nines.

Vivica A. Fox stunned in a For The Stars gown that showed off her hot body-ody-ody.

Doechii’s gown was perfectly “Persuasive” in pink.

Which stars wore your favorite Halem Nights look at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala?