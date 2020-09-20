Tina Lawson Shares Her Favorite Jokes From The Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly And Michelle Bring Their Corny Jokes To Tina Lawson’s Wearable Arts Gala
Like almost everything in 2020, Tina Lawson’s Annual Wearable Art Gala went virtual this year, but it was star studded nonetheless. Mama Tina called on her best resources for the event, AKA Beyonce, Blue Ivy and Solange.
Lawson revealed that her daughter Solange told her favorite joke of the night — one that had 21 Savage as the punchline.
This was my favorite joke of the night My Baby does nothing like this for anyone, She is an Artist You Know “ but for her mama she did this just for me!! I know how special this is !! I love you so much baby !!!!!! ❤️❤️it was soo amazing !!!!!! 19 and 20 had a fight and 21 you know 20 Won 😂
Pretty funny right? We love Solo’s filters too.
She also shared a joke from Beyonce — with Blue Ivy razzing her mom from the sidelines. And if that weren’t bad enough Tina included the voice note she sent Bey asking her to redo the joke after putting a little more effort into her appearance. Poor Bey got roasted by her mom and her daughter!
Bey’s bestie Kelly Rowland also contributed to the virtual event with a joke from her son Titan. “Why is six afraid of seven? Because seven ate (eight) nine.” Funny right? LOL they greased Titan up good for the cameras. That baby was not about to be ashy in front of the world. Cutie pie.
The third member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams wasn’t left out of the fun. She also contributed a joke.
Whose joke was your favorite?
We’re happy to see Mama Tina is pleased with how her event went.
Hit the flip to see Beyoncé’s full outfit from the evening.
