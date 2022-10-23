Bossip Video

Drake and 21 Savage are longtime friends and collaborators, and now, they’re upping the ante releasing an entire album together.

The Toronto native and the Atlanta rapper will release their joint album, titled Her Loss, on Friday, October 28. The date and title were first revealed in the new music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the duo’s most recent collaboration off Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind.

When Drake first announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, fans immediately started to speculate online that a joint album was in the works. Drake also surprised supporters on Wednesday when he appeared unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in his native Atlanta.

Over the years, Drake and 21 have worked together a number of times, coming together for beloved tracks like “Knife Talk,” off Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, and “Mr. Right Now” off 21 and Metro Boomin’s album Savage Mode II. They’re also collaborated on songs “Sneakin’” and “Issa.”

As for what fans can expect from the project, the duo hasn’t announced much about the album, leaving an air of mystery surrounding the highly-anticipated project. Without any further information about the album, one thing is for sure: with a name like Her Loss, there are sure to be some incredibly toxic tunes on our airwaves next week.