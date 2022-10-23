Bossip Video

Travis Scott responds to rumors he was cheating on Kylie Jenner With Alleged Ex- Rojean Kar, Calling her social media posts ‘fictional-story telling’.

Travis Scott has been tucked away working on his upcoming album ‘Utopia’ and since the Astroworld tragedy, Travis has been out of the way which is understandable. He’s slowly making his return with his new Vegas residency and popping out with other artists at their shows. While laying low he has picked up a new skill and has started directing. He recently directed Future’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel and is teasing a new director role he is working on. His upcoming director project is now covered in controversy as fans point out his alleged ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar posted on set allegedly with him.

Travis Scott Denies Creeping On Kylie Jenner Calls Rojean Kar Social Media Post ‘Fictional Storytelling’

Rojean Kar’s social media post has Travis Scott fighting for his life to beat the cheating allegations. Travis usually isn’t one to respond to rumors but the photo in question leaves too much room for people to make their own stories. According to HotNewHipHop Kar and Scott have been linked since the early 2010s. Travis took to social media to blast Kar for her ‘fictional storytelling’.

While Travis maintains he doesn’t know her social media is pulling up receipts linking the two and still accusing him of cheating on Kylie Jenner. Two things are certain he was directing a video and somehow she was there to snag a picture which isn’t cheating and doesn’t mean she was with Travis but we all know how social media works.