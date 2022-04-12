Bossip Video

Travis Scott is ready to make his return to the public eye and he’s teasing his upcoming album Utopia with billboards heading into Coachella.

Since November of 2021, Travis Scott has been out of the public eye taking time to reflect on the tragedy that occurred during his Astroworld Festival. In the months since, the rapper has been in an enormous legal battle that is still playing out and will continue for months to ome.

Scott has made a few appearances over the past few months at NBA games and even a small house party performance, but for the most part, any major things surrounding him are on pause. The question is; How long should they be on pause, or as his fans would ask, how long do we have to wait?

Well, it seems the answer to that question could be coming soon.

Even though he was pulled from the Coachella lineup and was rumored to perform with Kanye West who backed out, Travis is still making a presence for Coachella. This week, billboards from Travis and his Catcus Jack imprint popped up along I-10 heading to Coachella Valley. The billboards seem to be hinting Travis’ highly-anticipated album Utopia is coming sooner rather than later. How will he roll out the album in the face of backlash will be interesting to see, but one thing is for certain, fans are ready for a new album from Travis.