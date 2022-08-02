Bossip Video

Travis Scott is announcing his first lineup of shows in over a year with his new residency in Las Vegas dubbed “Road To Utopia.”

Last weekend Travis Scott finally returned to a concert stage in the United States as Future brought him out as a special guest during his Rolling Loud set. This marked the first time Travis touched a festival stage since his tragic Astroworld Festival last November. Travis is slowly returning to the spotlight and gearing up to release his next album Utopia which was teased during Coachella.

Travis Scott Announces ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency In Las Vegas

Travis Scott is ready to deliver Utopia and to get the show on the road, he’s announced a residency in Las Vegas that promises to deliver to those who miss his live show. The rapper’s residency will take place at Vegas’ Resorts World casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Variety, public dates for Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 are on sale now with more to follow soon with Resorts World promising that the shows will bring a new level of energy to the venue.

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” said Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. “His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.” “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Pricing for the shows range from $75-$25,000 depending on the experience you choose and you can purchase tickets here.