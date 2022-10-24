Bossip Video

Kanye West (his momma named him Kanye, we gon’ call him Kanye) has said some wild stuff in his day but it looks like his latest diarrheal diatribes garnered some support in a hatefully heinous way.

A group of people were photographed standing on a Los Angeles overpass, doing the Nazi salute, in front of an an American flag, a bible verse, and an overhanging sign that read: “Kanye is right about the Jews”. Prior to his Twitter account being locked, Kanye tweeted out that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and now we’re here.

We feel pretty confident that anyone willing to go through these measures felt this way about Jewish people well before Kanye let his antisemite flag fly but they certainly have found comfort in knowing that a high-profile celeb like Kanye agrees with them.

The controversy grew so loud that Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti had to release a public statement…

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón wasn’t far behind him…

Guess Kanye doesn’t think he can be Nick Cannon’d for being antisemitic but considering how many corporate endorsements and business ventures he’s lost over the past week he might have miscalculated how “God” like he really is.