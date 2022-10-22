Bossip Video

In Piers Morgan’s full conversation with Kanye West, he reveals he is only divorced from Kim Kardashian on paper.

Kanye West’s media tour is still rolling and making controversial bylines in sports media, hip-hop media, and now, traditional media. The Shop has burned its tapes from the Kanye West interview they recorded, while Drink Champs released its interview but later decided to put it back in the vault. For Chris Cuomo, the good lord blessed him by giving him an interview with Ye upon the launch of his new network show to kick off it with a bang.

These interviews have rightfully welcomed backlash over Ye’s anti-Semitic rhetoric and comments surrounding George Floyd’s death. As the media tour continues, it’s almost a series at this point with each interview responding to the previous one’s backlash.

Kanye West Joins Piers Uncensored Talks George Floyd Lawsuit, Anti-Semitic Comments, Divorce, And More

In his latest interview with Piers Morgan, Ye touched on a number of the same topics and some new ones. Ye opened up about his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian and explain it’s just a piece of paper and he will always love Kim.

“I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” Ye said in the interview. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” Ye stated he will “love [Kim] for life, Oddly enough I will protect her.”

When the George Floyd lawsuit is mentioned Ye pushes back for his right to question the lawsuit asking why he has to listen to the media’s reporting or one coroner’s explanation.

“And as the most influential person on the planet, I am questioning it. And I have a right to question it… You can’t tell me with your accent that, me as an American, Jew, Black person, that I cannot question that death…”

Ye also talked about his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt and questioned people’s backlash for the shirt but not for ‘The Kardashians’ keeping his children from him.

“Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion,” Ye questioned. “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Elsewhere in the interview Ye apologized for those he hurt with his pain involving his anti-Semitic comments and shared a story about his STEM business partners. His business partners mentioned scaling hiring with engineers could be tough because of his recent rhetoric and Ye asked why they couldn’t hire black people in those roles instead.

The interview spans over an hour and a half, you can watch the full video below.

You can watch the full interview below.