Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Joined DIAGEO At HBCU Buzz’s ’30 Under 30 Reception’ & Excellence Ensued

In HBCU homecoming news…

Spelman and Morehouse College weren’t the only schools to celebrate homecoming this weekend, The Mecca also welcomed back alumni while celebrating standouts excelling in their respective fields.

Howard University was buzzing with Black excellence in Washington D.C.for its “Meccaverse” celebration that culminated with the ritzy HBCU Buzz 30 under 30 Reception and Alumni Bison Ball.

Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins joined DIAGEO and its brands CÎROC, Crown Royal, Tequila Don Julio, and Tanqueray and HBCU Buzz 30 Under 30 founder Luke Anthony Lawal, Jr to toast to the culture and traditions of HBCUs. The duo also uplifted and celebrate Black excellence, culture, and scholarship while highlighting the honorees.

Together with DIAGEO both Ashley and Luke reflected on their experience attending an HBCU as they passed the torch and honored the next generation of Black leaders who are creating lasting change in their communities as part of DIAGEO’s ongoing initiative to support a more diverse future with its $10 Million endowment fund.

A press release reports that guests enjoyed signature cocktails from CÎROC, Crown Royal, Tequila Don Julio, and Tanqueray at Karma Lounge, then continued the evening in celebration of Black excellence with the Inaugural Bison Alumni Ball while enjoying music by DJ Jae Murphy.

As previously reported Featherson-Jenkins told BOSSIP that she was looking forward to yet another “incomparable, exhilarating and BLACK” Howard homecoming and she gushed over her alma mater that “changed her life.”

“It’s a place where as a Black person you feel incredibly seen, valued, and understood which is invaluable,” said the star.

In Atlanta, a similar celebration ensued—this time for I.W. Harper and Cam Kirk’s “Harper House” multi-city pop-up experience. The party that took place just before Spelhouse homecoming toasted to the rich culture and creatives in local communities in Atlanta in celebration of Cabernet Cask Reserve, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged for four years in new charred American oak barrels, then perfected in luxury California Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

The special night gave back to the creative communities shaping Atlanta culture and featured Collective Gallery (the first “Record” label for photographers) onsite taking pics at a portrait studio with proceeds going to the Cam Kirk Foundation.

Sounds were courtesy of house DJ Love G and guests enjoyed curated Cabernet Cask Reserve cocktails by local mixologists Whiskey and Rosemary including the never-before-seen “Hot Lemon Pepper Wet” cocktail.