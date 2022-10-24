Bae Phi Bae: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Slayed At SpelHouse’s Homecoming

SpelHouse SZN!

After two of the longest years ever, the famed SpelHouse Homecoming returned to the heart of Atlanta where current students, proud alumni, and countless celebs basked in Black excellence on the bustling HBCU campuses.

The Homecoming collaboration between sister/brother schools Spelman College and Morehouse College attracted Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Kerry Washington, and newly minted Spelman mom Angelina Jolie who supported her 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the event.

Jolie, whose been very involved in her daughter’s matriculation to Spelman, was gracious enough to pose for pics that went viral across social media.

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

This comes just months after the Oscar-winning actress revealed that her daughter Zahara is attending the storied institution where she’s currently a Freshman.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie wrote in her caption. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Kerry Washington also posed for pics while promoting the upcoming election next month.

Georgia, you are magic. The energy, the passion, the pride you have for your state is an honor to witness. I’m deeply grateful to all of those who came out yesterday. Now go VOTE for @staceyabrams @ReverendWarnock @BeeForGeorgia & @senatorjen! LOVE YOU GEORGIA 🍑🧡 🍑🧡 🍑🧡 pic.twitter.com/p9wfaF3UPu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 24, 2022

And yes, that was Spelman alum Stacey Abrams showing off her dance moves while campaigning for the upcoming election.

“Always good to be back at my alma mater. Happy homecoming, Spelhouse,” she wrote on Twitter. 4 years at @spelmancollege changed my life. And I know the next 4 years will change Georgians’ lives too. Use your power to vote, and vote early now.”

Have you experienced SpelHouse’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery a Spelman stunners who the flip.