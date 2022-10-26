‘Follow That Peach To The Polls’—Politically Provocative Deelishis Flaunts Her Fatty In Copiously Caked Voting Video

For your civic duty viewing pleasure…

Remember that viral “Get Your Booty To The Poll” video that made [cake clapping] waves in 2020? Well now ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, there’s another political public service announcement that’s provocative for a good cause.

Once again stemming from the creative minds of The New Georgia Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic engagement organization founded with the intention of educating, energizing, and organizing communities of color and young people, there’s “Follow That Peach to the Polls.”

The campaign kicked off early last month with a video of Deelishis showcasing her bangin’ baaaaaaawdy in a pair of branded shorts while walking to a voting precinct–something that could get easily get anyone off the couch to vote.

“I know it’s not the standard way of getting people to vote but it speaks to individuals that aren’t traditionally targeted and, honestly, I love this for us and want to see it more,” said Deelishis via a press release about the video. “It’s time for young people, hood people, poor people, and other communities of color to be represented in the democratic process. We are in ATL, home of big assets (pun intended). Why not use them to provoke change?”

In addition to encouraging voting with the video, Deelishis, hosted her “Big A*** Brunch” on Sunday, October 23rd at Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta. The brunch was a part of her partnership with New Georgia Project and brought out over 200 Georgians for food, drinks, and voting.

“When I heard what New Georgia Project does for Georgians and the fact they have knocked on more than 1.5 million doors to ensure Black people are registered and ready to vote, I was eager to lend a hand,” Deelishis stated via a press release “I know that we can’t just sit at home and do nothing, only to complain about the results later. So, when GP’s Creative Consultant, Maui Bigelow reached out and shared her vision, I was all in, because it allowed me to deliver the organization’s message while staying true to my brand’s voice.”

The New Georgia Project notes that early voting in the Peach State has already begun and the final day to vote is election day on November 8, 2022. The group is also offering free rides to the polls.

Are YOU following Deelishis’ peach to the polls?