This is where we are today in American political culture and it’s pretty easy to of this type of criminal rebellion back to one person…

Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi was attacked and beaten with a hammer by an intruder inside of the couple’s San Francisco home. According to CNN, the home invader entered the Pelosi home early Friday morning and began yelling, “Where is Nancy?! Where is Nancy?!” Upon making contact with the Speaker’s husband, the attacker began to bludgeon him with a hammer.

An NBCNews update states that Paul Pelosi is now undergoing brain surgery as a result of his injuries.

The assailant has been arrested and authorities are investigating his motive for the attack. The U.S. Capitol Police will be working alongside the FBI and local SFPD to get more information.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill issued a statement on behalf of the family:

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in his statement.

For those asking the obvious, there was no security detail at the home because Speaker Pelosi was not at home at the time. It’s reported that the attacker entered through the back door.

