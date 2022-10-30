KKKaught Slippin’: Terrell Owens Said He ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Prosecute ‘Racist Karen’ For Filing A False Police Report Against Him

It doesn’t matter how famous or accomplished you are. If you’re Black, that’s all it could take to end up with a racist KKKaren on your back.

Back in August, Cassius reported that Terrell Owens was the target of a confrontation with a Karen. He said he “could have died” when she maliciously called the police on him. NewsNation reports Owens appeared on Cuomo to address charges against the woman for filing a false police report against him.

The famous footballer quickly got on Instagram Live to document the racist run-in in case it went left, and they did. Karen, whose real name is Caitlin Davis, confronted Owens about allegedly speeding. All he had to do was get out of his car to speak to Davis for racist nonsense to follow.

After Davis made questionable claims that tried to run her off the road, she called the police to report him for harassment. The recording caught Davis yelling, “you’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

Cuomo called the now-viral video shocking, but Owens said this is just part of the Black experience.

“When you mentioned that you’re shocked but for us, it’s not shocking. This is something we as Black people go through on an everyday basis,” Owens told Chris Cuomo on Thursday night. “Thankfully, now things are being exposed thanks to mobile devices and social media.”

Broward County police charged Davis with a misdemeanor for filing a false report. The probable cause affidavit notes that Owens could not have been speeding as Davis claimed because he was traveling to the mailbox a short distance away.

Of course, that didn’t stop her from shedding some White woman tears to sell the obvious lie to the cops. Owens said he’s happy about the charges against her because of the violent history behind false reports.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Owens responded when asked if he wants to prosecute Davis. “If the roles were reversed, obviously, they would be going to the full extent of the law to charge me,” he said.

Owens has the luxury of being a public figure, particularly well-known where he lives in Southern Florida. The NFL Hall of Famer is determined to use his platform to shine a light on an issue bigger than him. If KKKaren falsely reported another innocent Black man to the police, that situation easily could have destroyed or ended his life.

“It’s not about me. I just think about others that may have been in this situation, and if they didn’t — like I said — have the status of, or just the wherewithal that I did,” Owens explained. “Like I said, it could have been, obviously, gravely different…It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you’re in. This is the reality of the life of a Black individual, or a Black American,” he continued.

From Emmett Till to Tamir Rice, false allegations have ended many Black lives. Hopefully, cases like Davis’ and more severe consequences for malicious false reporting will end this deadly violence.